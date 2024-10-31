Dundas Minerals Welcomes New Technical Director

Dundas Minerals Limited (AU:DUN) has released an update.

Dundas Minerals Limited has appointed Graeme Purcell as their new Technical Director, bringing with him over 30 years of experience in significant mineral discoveries globally. His expertise, particularly in Western Australia’s gold sector, is expected to enhance the company’s exploration efforts in the Windanya and Baden-Powell projects. Meanwhile, founding director Tim Hronsky has stepped down to focus on Canadian projects.

