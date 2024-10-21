News & Insights

Dundas Minerals Reports Successful AGM Resolutions

Dundas Minerals Limited (AU:DUN) has released an update.

Dundas Minerals Limited announced that all resolutions proposed at its recent Annual General Meeting were successfully passed. Key approvals included the re-election of a director, adoption of an employee incentive plan, and authorization for share issues, reflecting strong shareholder support. These outcomes may influence investor confidence and future strategic initiatives for the company.

