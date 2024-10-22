Dundas Minerals Lists New Shares on ASX

Dundas Minerals Limited (AU:DUN) has released an update.

Dundas Minerals Limited announced the quotation of 1,440,300 ordinary fully paid shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of previously announced transactions, likely to attract attention from investors looking for opportunities in the mining sector. The shares will be available for trading starting October 22, 2024.

