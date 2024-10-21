Dundas Minerals Launches Strategic Gold Drilling Program

Dundas Minerals Limited (AU:DUN) has released an update.

Dundas Minerals Limited has begun a high-impact drilling program at the Windanya Gold Project near Kalgoorlie, targeting 23 drill holes over approximately 3,800 meters. This strategic exploration effort aims to confirm gold mineralization between historical sites and potentially extend to the Capricorn Gold Deposit. Investors keen on gold exploration will be watching closely as the drilling results, expected by late November to early December 2024, could reveal substantial mineral wealth.

For further insights into AU:DUN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.