Dundas Minerals Launches Strategic Gold Drilling Program

October 21, 2024 — 08:10 pm EDT

Dundas Minerals Limited (AU:DUN) has released an update.

Dundas Minerals Limited has begun a high-impact drilling program at the Windanya Gold Project near Kalgoorlie, targeting 23 drill holes over approximately 3,800 meters. This strategic exploration effort aims to confirm gold mineralization between historical sites and potentially extend to the Capricorn Gold Deposit. Investors keen on gold exploration will be watching closely as the drilling results, expected by late November to early December 2024, could reveal substantial mineral wealth.

