Dundas Minerals Launches Drilling at Baden-Powell Gold Site

Dundas Minerals Limited (AU:DUN) has released an update.

Dundas Minerals Limited is set to commence a 13-hole reverse circulation drilling program at the Baden-Powell Gold Deposit in Western Australia, aiming to explore extensions of gold mineralization. Located near the Goldfields Highway and Kalgoorlie, this project is part of the company’s broader exploration efforts in the region, with assay results expected by January 2025. The drilling will also include tests at the nearby Scotia Gold Prospect, potentially bolstering Dundas Minerals’ prospects in the gold sector.

