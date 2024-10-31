Dundas Minerals Announces New Director Appointment

Dundas Minerals Limited (AU:DUN) has released an update.

Dundas Minerals Limited has announced the appointment of Graeme Purcell as a new director, effective October 31, 2024. The initial director’s interest notice reveals that Purcell currently holds no securities in the company. This update might interest investors tracking management changes and their potential impact on the company’s strategic direction.

