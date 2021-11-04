Markets
DNB

Dun & Bradstreet To Buy Eyeota And NetWise; Terms Not Known Yet

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB), a global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, said on Thursday that it has inked a definitive agreement to acquire Eyeota and NetWise. The financial terms of the deal are yet to be disclosed.

Anthony Jabbour, Chief Executive Officer of Dun & Bradstreet, commented: "…This is a fast-paced, growing market and we are seizing the opportunity to expand our role as the global provider of trusted data that fuels a more expansive set of B2B marketing and sales solutions. Just as our clients rely on the D-U-N-S Number for precision in their offline data, these acquisitions will help to provide them with the same level of confidence and consistency online as well."

The Eyeota transaction is in the process of closing, and the NetWise transaction is set to close in December. The financial details of the transactions are expected to be disclosed subsequently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DNB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular