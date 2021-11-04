Dun & Bradstreet To Buy Eyeota And NetWise; Terms Not Known Yet

(RTTNews) - Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB), a global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, said on Thursday that it has inked a definitive agreement to acquire Eyeota and NetWise. The financial terms of the deal are yet to be disclosed.

Anthony Jabbour, Chief Executive Officer of Dun & Bradstreet, commented: "…This is a fast-paced, growing market and we are seizing the opportunity to expand our role as the global provider of trusted data that fuels a more expansive set of B2B marketing and sales solutions. Just as our clients rely on the D-U-N-S Number for precision in their offline data, these acquisitions will help to provide them with the same level of confidence and consistency online as well."

The Eyeota transaction is in the process of closing, and the NetWise transaction is set to close in December. The financial details of the transactions are expected to be disclosed subsequently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.