Dun & Bradstreet to buy European data firm Bisnode in $812 mln deal

Oct 8 (Reuters) - U.S. business analytics firm Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc DNB.N said on Wednesday it would acquire European data and analytics firm Bisnode from Swedish private equity firm Ratos AB RATOb.ST.

The company said in a statement it will purchase Bisnode through its unit Dun & Bradstreet Holdings BV for 7.2 billion SEK ($811.60 million) in a cash and stock deal.

Upon closing of the transaction, expected in 2021, Dun & Bradstreet will pay 75% of the price in cash to Bisnode and 25% in newly issued shares of common stock of Dun & Bradstreet.

Ratos is selling its 70% shareholding in Bisnode and will receive a dividend of 175 million SEK from Bisnode during fourth quarter 2020, it said in a separate statement.

Ratos Chief Executive Officer Jonas Wiström will join the Dun & Bradstreet International Strategic Advisory Board, the private equity firm said.

Ratos said its ownership in Dun & Bradstreet will be about 1% afer the completion of the transaction, corresponding to about 1 billion SEK.

($1 = 8.8714 Swedish crowns)

