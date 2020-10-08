Dun & Bradstreet to acquire European data firm Bisnode

Repeats to add media packaging code

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc DNB.N will acquire European data and analytics firm Bisnode from Ratos AB RATOb.ST, the U.S.-based company said in statement on Wednesday.

The company said it estimates the purchase price upon closing to be 7.2 billion SEK ($811.60 million).

($1 = 8.8714 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

