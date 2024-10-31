Dun & Bradstreet reports 3Q EPS 27c, consensus 27c

Reports Q3 revenue $609.1M, consensus $605.52M. “We are pleased to deliver another solid quarter of financial results and strategic progress. Organic revenue growth of 3.4% was ahead of our expectations, and we delivered Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of 60 basis points and improved free cash flow conversion during the third quarter. We continue to see strong demand for our core Master Data Management and Risk Solutions in both our International and North America segments,” said Anthony Jabbour, Dun & Bradstreet Chief Executive Officer. “We remain focused on bringing innovation to drive value to our clients across their most critical use cases, as demonstrated by the renewals, expansions and new wins across our business. In particular, we are excited about the recent release of Chat D&B, our generative AI assistant that produces instantaneous and actionable business insights on companies and professional contacts.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DNB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.