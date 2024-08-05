News & Insights

Dun & Bradstreet Receives Inbound Interest From Third Parties - Quick Facts

August 05, 2024 — 08:17 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) said the company has received inbound interest from third parties and has retained Bank of America to assist with those inquiries. The company stated that the Board of Directors, with the assistance of Bank of America, evaluates all inquiries and strategic alternatives.

Dun & Bradstreet noted that it does not intend to make further statements regarding this matter. The company issued the statement to address recent reports in the press and financial markets involving Dun & Bradstreet.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet are down 4% in pre-market trade on Monday.

