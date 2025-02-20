Dun & Bradstreet Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dun & Bradstreet (DNB):

Earnings: $7.8 million in Q4 vs. $1.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.02 in Q4 vs. $0.00 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Dun & Bradstreet reported adjusted earnings of $129.0 million or $0.30 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.32 per share Revenue: $631.9 million in Q4 vs. $630.4 million in the same period last year.

