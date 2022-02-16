Dun & Bradstreet Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dun & Bradstreet (DNB):

Earnings: -$11.6 million in Q4 vs. $1.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.03 in Q4 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Dun & Bradstreet reported adjusted earnings of $141.9 million or $0.33 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.30 per share Revenue: $598.3M in Q4 vs. $479.9M in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.