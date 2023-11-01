Dun & Bradstreet Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $4.4 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $8.0 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Dun & Bradstreet reported adjusted earnings of $116.2 million or $0.27 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $588.5 million from $556.3 million last year.

Dun & Bradstreet earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $4.4 Mln. vs. $8.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.01 vs. $0.02 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.26 -Revenue (Q3): $588.5 Mln vs. $556.3 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.95 - $1.00 Full year revenue guidance: $2,280 - $2,320 Mln

