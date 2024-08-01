News & Insights

Markets
DNB

Dun & Bradstreet Q2 Earnings Summary

August 01, 2024 — 07:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dun & Bradstreet (DNB):

Earnings: -$16.4 million in Q2 vs. -$19.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.04 in Q2 vs. -$0.04 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Dun & Bradstreet reported adjusted earnings of $99.1 million or $0.23 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.22 per share Revenue: $576.2 million in Q2 vs. $554.7 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.00 to $1.04

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DNB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.