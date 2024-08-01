Dun & Bradstreet Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dun & Bradstreet (DNB):

Earnings: -$16.4 million in Q2 vs. -$19.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.04 in Q2 vs. -$0.04 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Dun & Bradstreet reported adjusted earnings of $99.1 million or $0.23 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.22 per share Revenue: $576.2 million in Q2 vs. $554.7 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.00 to $1.04

