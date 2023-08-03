Dun & Bradstreet Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dun & Bradstreet (DNB):

Earnings: -$19.4 million in Q2 vs. -$1.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.04 in Q2 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Dun & Bradstreet reported adjusted earnings of $95.1 million or $0.22 per share for the period.

Revenue: $554.7 million in Q2 vs. $537.3 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.92 - $1.01 Full year revenue guidance: $2,280 - $2,320 Mln

