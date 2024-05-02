Dun & Bradstreet Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dun & Bradstreet (DNB):

Earnings: -$23.2 million in Q1 vs. -$33.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.05 in Q1 vs. -$0.08 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Dun & Bradstreet reported adjusted earnings of $85.0 million or $0.20 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.20 per share Revenue: $564.5 million in Q1 vs. $540.4 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.00 to $1.04

