Dun & Bradstreet Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.23 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dun & Bradstreet (DNB):

-Earnings: -$25.0 million in Q1 vs. $41.9 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.06 in Q1 vs. $0.13 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Dun & Bradstreet reported adjusted earnings of $97.8 million or $0.23 per share for the period. -Revenue: $504.5 million in Q1 vs. $395.7 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.02 to $1.06 Full year revenue guidance: $2,145 to $2,175 Mln

