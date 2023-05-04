Dun & Bradstreet Maintains FY23 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) maintains adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2023.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.92 to $1.00 per share on revenues between $2.26 billion and $2.30 billion, with organic revenue growth of 3.0 to 4.5 percent.

On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.97 per share on revenues of $2.28 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items

