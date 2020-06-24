US Markets

Dun & Bradstreet looks to raise up to $1.38 bln in U.S. IPO

U.S. business analytics firm Dun & Bradstreet said on Wednesday it plans to raise up to $1.38 billion in its initial public offering (IPO).

The company intends to offer 65.75 million shares in its IPO and has set a price range of $19-$21 per share, according to its regulatory filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1799208/000104746920003828/a2241948zs-1a.htm.

The higher end of the target range gives the company a valuation of $8.41 billion.

