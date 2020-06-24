Dun & Bradstreet looks to raise up to $1.38 bln in U.S. IPO

June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. business analytics firm Dun & Bradstreet said on Wednesday it plans to raise up to $1.38 billion in its initial public offering (IPO).

The company intends to offer 65.75 million shares in its IPO and has set a price range of $19-$21 per share, according to its regulatory filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1799208/000104746920003828/a2241948zs-1a.htm.

The higher end of the target range gives the company a valuation of $8.41 billion. (Reporting by C Nivedita; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli) ((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2626; Twitter: @NivCholayil;)) Keywords: DUN & BRADSTREET IPO/ (URGENT)

