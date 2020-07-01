Dun & Bradstreet jumps 14% in U.S. market debut

July 1 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S. business analytics firm Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc DNB.N jumped about 14% in their market debut, riding on the back of the recent recovery in the appetite for new stocks.

Shares opened at $25 on the New York Stock Exchange, compared to their IPO price of $22.

The opening price values the company at $10.01 billion.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

