Dun & Bradstreet jumps 14% in U.S. market debut

Bharath Manjesh Reuters
July 1 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S. business analytics firm Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc DNB.N jumped about 14% in their market debut, riding on the back of the recent recovery in the appetite for new stocks.

Shares opened at $25 on the New York Stock Exchange, compared to their IPO price of $22.

The opening price values the company at $10.01 billion.

