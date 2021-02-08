Dun & Bradstreet Issues Outlook - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) announced, for full year 2021, the company projects: adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $840 million to $855 million; adjusted EPS to be in the range of $1.02 to $1.06; and adjusted revenues in the range of $2.145 billion to $2.175 billion.

Fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share was $0.28 compared to $0.16, a year ago. Revenue was $480.1 million, an increase of 11.0% as reported, and 10.5% on a constant currency basis from last year.

