Dun & Bradstreet Issues FY25 Guidance

February 20, 2025 — 08:08 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (DNB) said, for 2025, revenues after the impact of foreign exchange are expected to be in the range of $2.44 billion to $2.50 billion, organic revenue growth is expected to be in the range of 3.0% to 5.0%; and adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.01 to $1.07.

GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $7.8 million, or earnings per share was $0.02, compared to net income of $1.7 million, or earnings per share of less than $0.01 for the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income was $129.0 million, or adjusted net earnings per share was $0.30, compared to adjusted net income of $139.8 million, or adjusted net earnings per share of $0.32 for the prior year quarter. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.32, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the fourth quarter was $631.9 million, an increase of 0.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Organic revenue increased 0.3% on a constant currency basis.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet are down 4% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

RTTNews
