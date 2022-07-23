Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (NYSE:DNB) adds US$521m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from a year ago are still down 24%

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Unfortunately the Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) share price slid 24% over twelve months. That's well below the market decline of 13%. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. On the other hand the share price has bounced 8.2% over the last week. The buoyant market could have helped drive the share price pop, since stocks are up 6.1% in the same period.

The recent uptick of 8.2% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

Because Dun & Bradstreet Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings grew its revenue by 19% over the last year. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 24%. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:DNB Earnings and Revenue Growth July 23rd 2022

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. You can see what analysts are predicting for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings shareholders are down 24% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 13%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 5.4% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Dun & Bradstreet Holdings .

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.