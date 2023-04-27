Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (DNB) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.81%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.42%, the lowest has been 1.03%, and the highest has been 1.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=55).

The current dividend yield is 1.83 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -37.87. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 644 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 6.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNB is 0.32%, a decrease of 31.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.33% to 442,913K shares. The put/call ratio of DNB is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.55% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings is 15.38. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 39.55% from its latest reported closing price of 11.02.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings is 2,310MM, an increase of 3.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.15.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cannae Holdings holds 79,049K shares representing 18.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Thomas H Lee Partners holds 49,580K shares representing 11.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,868K shares, representing a decrease of 16.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNB by 19.13% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 25,513K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,392K shares, representing an increase of 8.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNB by 0.68% over the last quarter.

StepStone Group holds 22,042K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mawer Investment Management holds 20,825K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,038K shares, representing an increase of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNB by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.