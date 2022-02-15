Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DNB

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (Symbol: DNB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.74, changing hands as high as $19.88 per share. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DNB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DNB's low point in its 52 week range is $16.61 per share, with $25.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.88.

