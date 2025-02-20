DUN & BRADSTREET Earnings Results: $DNB Reports Quarterly Earnings

DUN & BRADSTREET ($DNB) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.30 per share, missing estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $631,900,000, missing estimates of $664,613,582 by $-32,713,582.
DUN & BRADSTREET Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of DUN & BRADSTREET stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STEPSTONE GROUP LP removed 13,219,351 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $164,713,113
- GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 5,235,544 shares (+54.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,234,878
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,510,643 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,742,611
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 1,759,238 shares (+2908.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,920,105
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC removed 1,634,042 shares (-39.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,360,163
- MIZUHO MARKETS AMERICAS LLC removed 1,542,141 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,215,076
- CONTOUR ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,365,830 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,018,241
DUN & BRADSTREET Government Contracts
We have seen $38,539,213 of award payments to $DNB over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- BUSINESS ENTITY VERIFICATION SERVICE: $13,524,107
- DURING THE ADJUDICATION OF EMPLOYMENT-BASED BENEFITS, USCIS MUST BE ABLE TO ACCURATELY AND EXPEDITIOUSLY VE...: $9,586,844
- DUN & BRADSTREET SUBSCRIPTION AND CORE SERVICES: $5,115,507
- NEW WORK FOR DUN & BRADSTREET: $4,105,426
- SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES FOR THE TREASURY OFFICE OF FOREIGN ASSETS CONTROL (OFAC) PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE: SEPT...: $938,000
DUN & BRADSTREET Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DNB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DNB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
