Dump These 4 Toxic Stocks or Sell Short for Timely Profits

Investors who can precisely identify overpriced stocks are likely to emerge winners. In practice, the correctly priced stocks and the overblown toxic stocks are mingled in the market place in such a way that it becomes tough to identify them. Investors who can figure out the overpriced stocks and shun them at the right time are the ones who are likely to benefit.

Generally, toxic stocks are vulnerable to external shocks and burdened with huge debts. In fact, the unreasonably high price of the toxic stocks is short lived as the current price of these stocks is higher than their intrinsic price. So, quite obviously, if you own such toxic stocks for a very long period of time, you are sure to see huge loss in your wealth.

High price of the toxic stocks can be ascribed to an irrational exuberance associated with them or some serious fundamental lacunae. Presence of such stocks in your portfolio may result in the loss of wealth.

However, if you can precisely spot the toxic stocks, you may gain by resorting to an investing strategy called short selling. This strategy allows you to sell a stock first and then buy it when the price falls.

While short selling excels in bear markets, it typically loses money in bull markets.

So, just like owning stocks with growth potential, identifying toxic stocks and discarding them at the right time is the key to guard your portfolio from big losses or make profits by short selling them.

Screening Criteria

Here is a winning strategy that will help you to identify overpriced toxic stocks:

Most recent Debt/Equity Ratio greater than the median industry average: High debt/equity ratio implies high leverage. High leverage indicates a huge level of repayment that the company has to make in connection with the debt amount.

P/E using 12-month forward EPS estimate greater than 50: A very high forward P/E implies that a stock is highly overvalued.

% Change in F (1) and F (2) Estimate (12 Weeks) less than -5: Negative EPS estimate revision for this fiscal year and the next during the past 12 weeks points to analysts' pessimism.

Zacks Rank more than or equal to #3 (Hold): We have not considered Buy-rated stocks that generally outperform the market.

Here are four of the 35 toxic stocks that showed up on the screen:

Myriad Genetics, Inc. MYGN: This molecular diagnostics company, based in Utah, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. Over the past 30 days, its fiscal 2020 earnings estimates have declined by 50 cents a share.

Cinemark Holdings Inc CNK: The Texas-based motion picture exhibition operator currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. Over the past 30 days, its fiscal 2020 loss estimates have widened by 8 cents a share.

Vericel Corporation VCEL: The regenerative medicine company, based in Massachusetts, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. Over the past 30 days, its fiscal 2020 loss estimates have widened by 7 cents a share.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. IDXX: Headquartered in Maine, this veterinary services company carries a Zacks Rank #3. Over the past 30 days, its fiscal 2020 earnings estimates have declined by 36 cents a share.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.