'Dumb Money' Movie: The Memes, the Myths, and the Legends

The excuse for dismissing the film "Dumb Money" by saying that "it’s just a movie" dismisses the harmful narrative it creates and occasionally misses an opportunity for accuracy. I am not entirely convinced it is purely fiction, but it certainly presents a compelling storyline that we all wish were true. When enough people want a fictional narrative to be true, there is always a filmmaker who is ready to blur the lines between fiction and fact. When you are struggling to piece together a puzzle, a movie can reassemble it by rearranging a few truths.

One advantage filmmakers have when depicting Wall Street is the pervasive belief that it is a corrupt realm led by people who are smart, wealthy, and do backroom deals. If you can encapsulate that notion in a simple drama, it is pure entertainment. In response to the movie release of “Dumb Money,” which feeds off the meme stock rally craze and constructs a gripping drama, it is hard not to enjoy the experience of watching the film.

While no one can refute the existence of meme stock rallies and the fact that they have introduced a new, unconventional reality to the industry, I strongly believe that some of the myths surrounding these rallies are based more on assumptions than facts. Unfortunately, the media unintentionally perpetuates a narrative about meme rallies that is engaging to read and boosts viewership. The prominent "short squeeze" storyline predicting a colossal battle between capitalism and social networks is simply untrue.

Here are a few common myths that I want to challenge, which the movie and popular coverage seem to propagate:

Meme Stocks are a Millennial Thing

Contrary to common belief, meme stock rallies were not primarily driven by individuals under thirty. Analyzing the volumes of the top five meme stocks reveals that approximately 35% of the trading came from individuals over 50 years old, and another 36% from those aged 35-50. This means that over 70% of the volumes came from folks who came from individuals over thirty five years old. The data on the ground completely contradicts the common assumption that Millennials were the primary source of meme stock trading volumes. While it makes for a fabulous story that a bunch of young first-time young millennial investors used the power of a few online communities to rally against evil institutions, the reality seems quite different. That being said, in a movie, we want to rally behind a young Keith Gill.

Meme Traders Are Unsophisticated

Examining the trading volumes of meme stocks reveals that many participants use advanced charting, order types, and options trading. The story of an under-resourced David fighting a well-funded Goliath is not entirely accurate. In reality, the playing field is more level. The availability of computational power, data, research, and execution tools has shifted significantly since 2010, thanks in part to cloud computing. Retail investors now have access to resources comparable to institutional firms. Free online content, education, and analysis have led to a cohort of active traders with skills equivalent to their institutional counterparts. May of the traders we spoke to had graduated through the school of self-learning and online short form videos, and were impressively skilled in their technical and fundamental analysis skills.

The Advent of a New Phenomenon

The influx of new retail investors starting in 2015 (around 30+ million) and inexperienced players entering the market during the pandemic has evolved. Many of these traders, who were initially driven by hype and news cycles, have transitioned to a more fundamentals-driven approach. As they return to their daily lives and work, brokers and regulators are emphasizing education and responsibility. Consequently, we should expect fewer meme stock rallies going forward. While it is common to label any significant price fluctuation as a "meme rally," 2023 witnessed fewer rallies compared to 2020 and 2021. The narrative of it being a new phenomenon does not align with how the market has evolved.

Reddit and Meme Stocks

We have grown to believe that meme stocks are shares of a few low-priced companies that have gained viral popularity due to heightened social sentiment among Reddit users. Unfortunately, the brewing of this sentiment does not seem to have occurred primarily on Reddit, contrary to common belief. What we have learned by talking to over 150-plus traders who engaged in following, analyzing, and executing the transactions with meme stocks fascinated me.

The reality is that they were interacting with a larger network of communities other than just Reddit. These included primarily instant messengers like WhatsApp, Discord, Slack, X (formerly known as Twitter), in addition to Reddit. WhatsApp seems to have been a dominant catalyst: It is a mobile friendly experience and has the ability to easily organize into groups and share everything with a click. The reason the Reddit narrative is widespread is because these communities leave a public trail, unlike those private chat mobile groups.

In conclusion, meme stock rallies will likely remain a topic of discussion, even though they have become less frequent. Whenever a low-priced stock experiences fluctuations that defy fundamental analysis, it is tempting to label it as a meme rally. The reality is that social sentiment often diverges from fundamental analysis, making it a compelling plot for entertainment.

