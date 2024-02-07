Dulux paint maker Akzo Nobel posts Q4 core profit miss

Adds 2024 EBITDA forecast and competitor results

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel's AKZO.AS fourth-quarter core profit missed market expectations on Wednesday, weighed down by a negative impact from hyperinflation accounting for Turkey and Argentina.

The maker of Dulux and Flexa paints reported a 42% rise in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 313 million euros ($337 million) in the final quarter of 2023.

That missed the 319 million euros expected by analysts in a company-provided consensus.

For this year, the company expects an adjusted EBITDA of between 1.50 billion and 1.65 billion euros. Analysts had forecast a 2024 core profit of 1.59 billion euros in a company-provided consensus.

Akzo's U.S.-based competitor Sherwin-WilliamsSHW.N reported a decline in fourth-quarter profit in January, hit by lower sales in its consumer brands segment due to lower volumes and higher foreign currency transaction losses.

($1 = 0.9294 euros)

