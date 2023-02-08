Dulux maker Akzo Nobel sees higher core profit in 2023

February 08, 2023 — 01:25 am EST

Written by Olivier Sorgho for Reuters ->

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel AKZO.AS on Wednesday forecast adjusted core profit of 1.2 billion to 1.5 billion euros for 2023, above last year's number helped by falling raw material costs.

Its full-year adjusted core earnings (EBITDA) were 1.16 billion euros ($1.24 billion), against 1.14 billion expected by analysts in a company-provided consensus.

($1 = 0.9319 euros)

