Dulux maker Akzo Nobel sees higher core profit in 2023

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel AKZO.AS on Wednesday forecast adjusted core profit of 1.2 billion to 1.5 billion euros for 2023, above last year's number helped by falling raw material costs.

Its full-year adjusted core earnings (EBITDA) were 1.16 billion euros ($1.24 billion), against 1.14 billion expected by analysts in a company-provided consensus.

($1 = 0.9319 euros)

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((Olivier.Sorgho@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.