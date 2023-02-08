Dulux maker Akzo Nobel flags need for capacity cuts as demand falls

Adds detail

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Akzo Nobel AKZO.AS on Wednesday said it would need to adjust production capacity, including possible job losses, as high inflation dampens demand in 2023, even as the Dulux paints maker forecast higher core profit helped by easing raw material costs.

Its shares jumped more than 6% in early Amsterdam trade.

Paint makers like Akzo and U.S.-based PPG Industries PPG.N last year passed a chunk of steep raw material costs on to customers through higher selling prices, but have warned of waning sales volumes in the coming year.

"There's clearly a need to adapt capacity, that involves job losses," Chief Executive Grégoire Poux-Guillaume told journalists in a call.

But he added that, unlike many other companies, Akzo would not announce "significant social plans" as it had already started the process in 2022.

The Dutch paints and coatings maker, which in October suspended a 2-billion-euro core profit (EBITDA) outlook for 2023 due to macroeconomic turbulence affecting consumer confidence, now expects adjusted EBITDA of 1.2 billion to 1.5 billion euros ($1.3 billion to $1.6 billion) for the year.

The group, which had last year dismissed price hikes as the reason for slowing demand, reiterated this view in the press call.

"What we're seeing in volumes is almost independent of what we're doing in pricing," Poux-Guillaume said, adding the price increases were in place to compensate for inflation.

Akzo also said it expected declining raw material costs to boost profitability this year, even as persistent macro uncertainties weigh on organic volume growth.

It reported adjusted core earnings of 1.16 billion euros for 2022, compared with 1.14 billion expected by analysts in a company-provided consensus.

($1 = 0.9317 euros)

