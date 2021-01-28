Dulux maker Akzo Nobel confirms 1.4 billion-euro bid for Tikkurila

Adds Tikkurila response, analyst comment

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel AKZO.AS on Thursday confirmed its 1.4 billion-euro ($1.7 billion) offer for Finland’s Tikkurila TIK1V.HE, after beating a U.S. rival's offer last week.

The Dulux paint maker stuck to the 31.25 euro per share non-binding proposal it made last week, topping Pittsburgh-based PPG's PPG.N earlier offer by 13%.

Tikkurila responded by saying it will consider Akzo's offer.

In a statement, Akzo said that "clear synergies would be created from collective procurement capabilities, expanded production, and combined sales and distribution channels."

Analysts have questioned the timing of Akzo's offer, saying it could be caught in a bidding war.

"We think Akzo is the natural acquiror given business overlap with Tikkurila and should be able to pay a higher price than PPG due to higher potential synergies," said Morningstar analyst Rob Hales, adding it would probably come down to how badly PPG wants the deal.

The Amsterdam-based firm, which said it does not currently hold any shares in the company, would expect to complete the deal this year.

($1 = 0.8247 euro)

(Reporting by Sarah Morland in Gdansk Editing by Jan Harvey and Matthew Lewis)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 92;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.