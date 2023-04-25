Dulux maker Akzo Nobel beats Q1 profit estimates

Adds details, CEO quote, outlook

April 25 (Reuters) - Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel AKZO.AS beat first-quarter operating profit expectations on Tuesday supported by strong pricing and higher-than-expected volumes.

The maker of Dulux and Flexa paints reported adjusted operating income of 218 million euros ($241 million) in the first quarter of 2023, down 5% from a year earlier but above the 193 million euros expected by analysts in a company-provided consensus.

"We delivered higher volumes than expected with healthy pricing dynamics, leading to further margin expansion," CEO Grégoire Poux-Guillaume said in a statement.

The results echoed U.S. rival PPG Industries PPG.N that last week exceeded profit expectations and forecast better-than-expected 2023 earnings driven by higher prices and sales volumes.

The Amsterdam-based group said it expected declining raw material costs to have a favourable impact on profitability and cost reduction programs to mitigate the pressure from inflation on operating expenses this year.

Akzo reiterated its February outlook for adjusted core earnings (EBITDA) of between 1.2 billion and 1.5 billion euros in 2023.

