Dulux maker Akzo Nobel beats Q1 operating profit estimates

April 25 (Reuters) - Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel AKZO.AS beat first-quarter operating profit expectations on Tuesday supported by strong pricing.

The maker of Dulux and Flexa paints reported adjusted operating income of 218 million euros ($241 million) in the first quarter of 2023, above the 193 million euros expected by analysts in a company-provided consensus.

($1 = 0.9051 euros)

(Reporting by Lina Golovnya in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

