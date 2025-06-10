Duluth Trading Trims Workforce By 51 Employees Or 3% Of Its Total Workforce

(RTTNews) - Duluth Holdings Inc., dba Duluth Trading Co. (DLTH), a lifestyle brand of workwear, casual wear, outdoor apparel and accessories, announced Monday that it reduced its workforce by 51 employees, or 3% of its total workforce, on June 4, 2025 as part of its expense savings initiatives to rightsize the business.

The expenses related to the workforce reduction were less than $1 million.

The Company's expense savings actions are designed to reduce complexity in the business and increase the Company's focus on brand awareness, solution-based product and product innovations, and exceptional customer service.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.