DLTH

Duluth Trading Trims Workforce By 51 Employees Or 3% Of Its Total Workforce

June 10, 2025 — 10:36 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Duluth Holdings Inc., dba Duluth Trading Co. (DLTH), a lifestyle brand of workwear, casual wear, outdoor apparel and accessories, announced Monday that it reduced its workforce by 51 employees, or 3% of its total workforce, on June 4, 2025 as part of its expense savings initiatives to rightsize the business.

The expenses related to the workforce reduction were less than $1 million.

The Company's expense savings actions are designed to reduce complexity in the business and increase the Company's focus on brand awareness, solution-based product and product innovations, and exceptional customer service.

