Duluth Trading Outlines Fiscal 2024 Financial Goals and Risks

Duluth Trading has released an Investor Presentation outlining its financial outlook and strategic growth plans for Fiscal 2024. The presentation, which includes forward-looking statements, projects the company’s net sales, adjusted EBITDA, and diluted EPS, emphasizing their confidence in meeting these goals despite potential risks. These projections are based on current expectations and are subject to uncertainties like inflation, economic shifts, and supply chain disruptions. Duluth Trading’s future performance may differ significantly from these expectations due to a variety of risk factors highlighted in their SEC filings.

