Duluth Trading Company Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Details

Duluth Trading will release Q1 2025 financial results on June 5, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Duluth Holdings Inc. announced it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on June 5, 2025, before the market opens. A conference call and audio webcast for analysts and investors will take place that same day at 9:30 am Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and address questions. Participants can access the call through designated phone lines or by pre-registering online for a streamlined entry. Duluth Trading, based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, offers a range of high-quality casual and workwear for men and women, backed by a commitment to customer satisfaction and unique marketing strategies.

Potential Positives

Duluth Trading Company is set to report its first quarter 2025 financial results, indicating ongoing transparency with investors and a commitment to timely updates.

The scheduled conference call suggests active engagement with analysts and investors, providing a platform for direct communication and questions.

The company promotes its unique brand identity and customer service focus through the "No Bull Guarantee," enhancing customer trust and loyalty.

Duluth Trading highlights its innovative marketing approach that uses humor and storytelling, potentially increasing brand recognition and customer engagement.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of financial results on June 5, 2025, may indicate potential delays or issues in reporting, leading to investor concern.

Uncertainty in the financial results could impact investor confidence, given the scheduled conference call to discuss the outcomes.

The need for pre-registration to expedite entry may suggest a concern for high call volume, potentially indicating significant interest or issues with the financial results.

FAQ

When will Duluth Trading report its first quarter financial results?

Duluth Trading will report first quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

What time is the Duluth Trading conference call?

The conference call will take place at 9:30 am Eastern Time on June 5, 2025.

How can I join the conference call with Duluth Trading?

Interested participants can join by calling 1-844-875-6915 domestically or 1-412-317-6711 internationally.

Is there a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available until June 12, 2025, by calling 1-877-344-7529 domestically or 1-412-317-0088 internationally.

Where can I find more information about Duluth Trading?

More information can be found on their website at http://www.duluthtrading.com/ or their investor relations page.

$DLTH Insider Trading Activity

$DLTH insiders have traded $DLTH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLTH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRETT LEE PASCHKE purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $90,500

HEENA AGRAWAL (Senior Vice President and CFO) purchased 9,000 shares for an estimated $16,560

DAVID COLE FINCH purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $9,491

$DLTH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $DLTH stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) (“Duluth Trading”) (NASDAQ: DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories, today announced that it will report first quarter 2025 financial results before market on Thursday, June 5, 2025.





A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on Thursday, June 5, 2025 at 9:30 am Eastern Time, to discuss the results and answer questions.





Live conference call: 1-844-875-6915 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6711 (international)





Conference call replay available through June 12, 2025: 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international)







Replay access code: 8123705



Live and archived webcast:





ir.duluthtrading.com







To expedite entry into the call and avoid waiting for a live operator, investors may pre-register at





https://dpregister.com/sreg/10199243/ff038e2354





and enter their contact information. Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and pin to dial into the live conference call.













About Duluth Trading







Duluth Trading is a growing lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done. We provide our customers an engaging and entertaining experience. Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and our products are sold exclusively through our content-rich website, catalogs, and “store like no other” retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our “No Bull Guarantee” - if it’s not right, we’ll fix it. Visit our website at





http://www.duluthtrading.com/







