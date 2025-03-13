News & Insights

Duluth Names Stephen Schlecht As Interim CEO

March 13, 2025

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH), a lifestyle brand of clothing and accessories, on Thursday announced that it has appointed Stephen Schlecht as Interim CEO, with effect from April 25.

Samuel Sato plans to retire as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a Board member.

Chairman Founder and former Chief Executive Officer Schlecht will assume day-to-day leadership as Interim CEO with Sato's assistance.

The Board is undertaking a search Sato's replacement. The appointment of Schlecht may not be in place if the company finds a candidate.

Thursday, Duluth had closed 4.39% lower at $2.83 on the Nasdaq.

