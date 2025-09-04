Duluth Holdings Swings To Q2 Profit; Reaffirms FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH), a lifestyle brand, on Thursday reported profit in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income attributable to the controlling interest came in at $1.26 million compared with loss of $1.98 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $0.04 versus loss per share of $0.06 last year.

Adjusted net income attributable to the controlling interest came in at $1.06 million compared with loss of $752 in the same period last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.03 versus loss per share of $0.02 last year.

On average, two analysts had expected the company to report a loss of $0.12 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

EBITDA increased to $9.98 million from $7.89 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA jumped to $12 million from $10.49 million in the previous year.

Operating income came in at $2.40 million compared with loss of $1.60 million in the prior year.

Net sales declined to $131.72 million from $141.62 million in the previous year.

Further, the company said it has maintained the previously announced fiscal 2025 guidance.

In the pre-market trading, Duluth is 11.02% higher at $2.6200 on the Nasdaq.

