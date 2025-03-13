Duluth Holdings Slips To Loss In Q4, Sales Down; Sees Weak Sales In FY25 Below Market

(RTTNews) - Duluth Holdings Inc., dba Duluth Trading Co. (DLTH), a lifestyle brand of workwear, casual wear, outdoor apparel and accessories, reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net loss was $5.59 million, compared to prior year's net income of $6.78 million.

Loss per share was $0.17, compared to earnings per share of $0.21 a year ago.

Adjusted net loss was $1.5 million or $0.04 per share. The Wall Street analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $0.11 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales decreased 1.8% to $241.27 million from $245.61 million in the prior year. The Street was looking for sales of $252.86 million.

Direct-to-consumer net sales increased 0.4% to $172.9 million driven by greater penetration of mobile. Retail store net sales decreased 6.9% to $68.4 million.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company projects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $20 million to $25 million and net sales in the range of $570 million to $595 million, lower than last year's $626.63 million.

Analysts expect sales of $642.43 million for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.