Duluth Holdings price target lowered to $3.50 from $4 at Baird

Baird lowered the firm’s price target on Duluth Holdings (DLTH) to $3.50 from $4 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said Q3 revenue fell and adjusted EBIT missed which management attributed largely to external factors including a tougher environment and weather, and not larger brand issues which current gross margin levels may signal.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DLTH:
- Duluth Holdings Reports Q3 Financial Challenges and Initiatives
- Duluth Holdings Faces Sales Decline Amid Challenges
- Is DLTH a Buy, Before Earnings?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.