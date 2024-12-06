News & Insights

Duluth Holdings price target lowered to $3.50 from $4 at Baird

December 06, 2024 — 07:30 am EST

Baird lowered the firm’s price target on Duluth Holdings (DLTH) to $3.50 from $4 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said Q3 revenue fell and adjusted EBIT missed which management attributed largely to external factors including a tougher environment and weather, and not larger brand issues which current gross margin levels may signal.

