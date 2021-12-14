Duluth Holdings' (NASDAQ:DLTH) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Duluth Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$50m ÷ (US$508m - US$117m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

Thus, Duluth Holdings has an ROCE of 13%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 13%.

NasdaqGS:DLTH Return on Capital Employed December 14th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Duluth Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Duluth Holdings here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Duluth Holdings, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 13% from 27% five years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

What We Can Learn From Duluth Holdings' ROCE

In summary, Duluth Holdings is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 38% in the last five years. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

