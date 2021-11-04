Duluth Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DLTH) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Duluth Holdings' (NASDAQ:DLTH) stock is up by a considerable 13% over the past week. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Duluth Holdings' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Duluth Holdings is:

16% = US$32m ÷ US$202m (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.16 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Duluth Holdings' Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

At first glance, Duluth Holdings seems to have a decent ROE. Even so, when compared with the average industry ROE of 20%, we aren't very excited. Further, Duluth Holdings' five year net income growth of 0.6% is more or less flat. Bear in mind, the company does have a respectable level of ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. Hence there might be some other aspects that are causing the flat growth in earnings. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitve pressures.

As a next step, we compared Duluth Holdings' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 33% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:DLTH Past Earnings Growth November 4th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Duluth Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Duluth Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Duluth Holdings doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that the company is keeping all of its profits, which makes us wonder why it is retaining its earnings if it can't use them to grow its business. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Duluth Holdings certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a moderate ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



