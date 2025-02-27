Duluth Holdings Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results on March 13, 2025

Duluth Trading Company will release its Q4 2024 financial results on March 13, 2025, followed by an analyst conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Duluth Trading Company, a lifestyle brand known for its men's and women's casual and workwear, will report its fourth quarter financial results for 2024 on March 13, 2025, before the market opens. A conference call and audio webcast for analysts and investors will follow at 9:30 am Eastern Time on the same day, where they can discuss the results and ask questions. Participants can call in using provided numbers or pre-register for quicker access. The company emphasizes its commitment to quality and customer service, underscored by its "No Bull Guarantee." Duluth Trading, based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, sells products through its website, catalogs, and unique retail locations, marketing with humor and storytelling to highlight its offerings.

Potential Positives

Duluth Trading's scheduled announcement of fourth quarter financial results demonstrates transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed.

The upcoming conference call provides an opportunity for direct engagement with analysts and investors, allowing for a two-way conversation about the company's performance.

The emphasis on delivering high-quality, solution-based products highlights the company's focus on meeting customer needs and enhancing brand loyalty.

The mention of their “No Bull Guarantee” reinforces customer confidence in product quality and customer service, which can lead to increased customer retention and satisfaction.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of the financial results reporting date suggests a delay or potential issues with the financial performance for Q4 2024, which may raise concerns among investors.

The press release does not provide any insights or preliminary results regarding the fourth quarter performance, leaving stakeholders without key information that could inform their decisions.

The reliance on a conference call for discussing results may disadvantage investors who cannot attend or access the live stream, limiting transparency and accessibility.

FAQ

When will Duluth Trading Company announce its fourth quarter 2024 financial results?

Duluth Trading will announce its fourth quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, March 13, 2025, before market opening.

How can investors listen to the Duluth Trading Company conference call?

Investors can listen to the conference call by calling 1-844-875-6915 domestically or 1-412-317-6711 internationally.

Is there a way to pre-register for the conference call?

Yes, investors can pre-register at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10196414/fe66458f12 to receive a personalized phone number and pin.

What will be discussed during the March 13 conference call?

The conference call will discuss the fourth quarter financial results and answer questions from analysts and investors.

Where can I find more information about Duluth Trading Company's products?

More information about Duluth Trading's products can be found on their official website at http://www.duluthtrading.com/.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DLTH Insider Trading Activity

$DLTH insiders have traded $DLTH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLTH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRETT LEE PASCHKE purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $39,616

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DLTH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of $DLTH stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) (“Duluth Trading”) (NASDAQ: DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories, today announced that it will report fourth quarter 2024 financial results before market on Thursday, March 13, 2025.





A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at 9:30 am Eastern Time, to discuss the results and answer questions.





Live conference call: 1-844-875-6915 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6711 (international)





Conference call replay available through March 20, 2025: 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international)







Replay access code: 6076354



Replay access code: 6076354



Live and archived webcast:





ir.duluthtrading.com







Live and archived webcast:



To expedite entry into the call and avoid waiting for a live operator, investors may pre-register at





https://dpregister.com/sreg/10196414/fe66458f12





and enter their contact information. Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and pin to dial into the live conference call.













About Duluth Trading







Duluth Trading is a growing lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done. We provide our customers an engaging and entertaining experience. Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and our products are sold exclusively through our content-rich website, catalogs, and “store like no other” retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our “No Bull Guarantee” - if it’s not right, we’ll fix it. Visit our website at





http://www.duluthtrading.com/







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.