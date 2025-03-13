DULUTH HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $DLTH Reports Quarterly Earnings

DULUTH HOLDINGS ($DLTH) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, missing estimates of $0.12 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $241,270,000, missing estimates of $257,940,996 by $-16,670,996.
DULUTH HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of DULUTH HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TIETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 592,720 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,228,627
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 250,960 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $775,466
- HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC removed 126,386 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $475,211
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 118,170 shares (-61.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $365,145
- MILL ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 93,019 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $287,428
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP removed 75,579 shares (-72.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $233,539
- Y-INTERCEPT (HONG KONG) LTD removed 59,305 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $222,986
