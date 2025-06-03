DULUTH HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $DLTH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

DULUTH HOLDINGS ($DLTH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $108,623,196 and earnings of -$0.41 per share.

DULUTH HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

DULUTH HOLDINGS insiders have traded $DLTH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLTH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRETT LEE PASCHKE purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $90,500

HEENA AGRAWAL (Senior Vice President and CFO) purchased 9,000 shares for an estimated $16,560

DAVID COLE FINCH purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $9,491

DULUTH HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of DULUTH HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

