DULUTH HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $DLTH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

DULUTH HOLDINGS ($DLTH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $108,623,196 and earnings of -$0.41 per share.
DULUTH HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity
DULUTH HOLDINGS insiders have traded $DLTH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLTH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRETT LEE PASCHKE purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $90,500
- HEENA AGRAWAL (Senior Vice President and CFO) purchased 9,000 shares for an estimated $16,560
- DAVID COLE FINCH purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $9,491
DULUTH HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of DULUTH HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 250,960 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $775,466
- MILL ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 93,019 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $287,428
- UBS GROUP AG removed 72,463 shares (-85.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $126,085
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 39,286 shares (-59.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,357
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 33,810 shares (-22.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,829
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 30,523 shares (-41.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,110
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 29,521 shares (+50.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,366
