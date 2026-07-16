Is Duluth Holdings (DLTH) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Duluth Holdings (DLTH) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Duluth Holdings is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 259 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Duluth Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DLTH's full-year earnings has moved 45.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, DLTH has returned 102.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 8.3% on average. This means that Duluth Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Cintas (CTAS). The stock is up 2.3% year-to-date.

For Cintas, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Duluth Holdings belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #189 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.6% so far this year, so DLTH is performing better in this area. Cintas is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Duluth Holdings and Cintas as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.