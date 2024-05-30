Duluth (DLTH) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Duluth (NASDAQ: DLTH)

Q1 2024 Earnings Call

, 9:30 a.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Duluth Holdings Incorporated first quarter 2024 conference call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator instructions] Please also note, today's event is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to Nitza McKee. Ma'am, please go ahead.

Nitza McKee -- Investor Relations

Thank you, and welcome to today's call to discuss Duluth Trading's first quarter financial results. Our earnings release, which was issued this morning, is available on our investor relations website at ir.duluthtrading.com, under press releases. I'm here today with Sam Sato, president and chief executive officer; and Heena Agrawal, senior vice president and chief financial officer. On today's call, management will provide prepared remarks, and then we will open the call to your questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that the comments on today's call will include forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of words such as estimate, anticipate, expect, and similar phrases. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts, and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those that are described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings, as applicable. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this conference call and should not be relied upon as predictions of future events.

Should you invest $1,000 in Duluth right now?

Before you buy stock in Duluth, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Duluth wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $703,539!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 28, 2024

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Sam Sato, president and chief executive officer. Sam.

Sam Sato -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you for joining today's call. Let me begin by stating that despite some key quarter wins, we are not satisfied with our first quarter results, which fell short of our internal expectations. Our top-line performance at a decline of 5.7% was hampered by challenging traffic and a subpar in-stock position following stronger-than-expected unit selling late in the fourth quarter. In fact, we entered the first quarter with inventory levels 19% below the prior year.

We took swift action to improve our in-stock position in core items, which improved throughout the quarter and into Q2. Let me highlight a few actions we're focused on to improve our results. We are doubling down on our efforts to further leverage technology to deliver more targeted advertising to drive incremental traffic, both online and in stores. We continue to leverage additional streaming platforms and vendor technologies to hone our marketing efforts and to better target specific audiences and markets.

Across our 65 store fleet, we're elevating events to emotionally engage with existing and new customers within our local markets. For example, during the first quarter, we successfully tested an underwear trade-up event. On the day of the event, store traffic jumped more than 50%, contributing a 120-basis-point benefit for the entire quarter. And more than one-third of the underwear trade-ups were from female shoppers, which remains a key strategic growth opportunity for Duluth.

During the quarter, we completed a comprehensive benchmarking study to identify opportunities to improve our operating margin, working capital, and asset efficiency. More to come on this initiative over the coming quarters. And finally, we've engaged a third-party expert to partner with our internal team to conduct an in-depth review of our retail strategy to identify efficiencies and solidify our go-forward plan. As you can see, we're not standing still.

We've taken immediate action to improve our near-term performance. We're in the process of identifying opportunities to build on our successes and drive further efficiencies across our operations, and we are controlling what we can control. Although there is much work ahead of us, we have made significant progress on our foundational initiatives, aligned with our long-term strategic road map. Let me highlight a few key wins during the quarter.

Our Adairsville unit fulfillment costs were 56% lower compared to the prior-year average of the remaining three fulfillment centers, and we processed 60% of total volume in the first quarter through this facility. We are now moving into phase 2 of evaluating our fulfillment center network footprint. In mid-April, we diversified our carrier base, lowering our outbound shipping costs. As we discussed on our last call, we meaningfully advanced our sourcing and product innovation functions.

This is a critical strategic unlock for the business, which will allow us to bring to market high-quality, innovative products more frequently; increase our speed to market; and significantly reduce our product costs. I'm pleased to report that this initiative is delivering product cost improvements above our expectations, and we have a clear line of sight to continued benefits this year. We continue to see the positive outcomes from our previous replatforming investments in our duluthtrading.com website to the next generation of e-commerce tailored for mobile usability. In the quarter, our mobile penetration continued to grow, accounting for over half of our digital sales and more than two-thirds of site visits.

We remain focused on enhancing digital accessibility while providing a frictionless shopping experience. Now, some product innovation highlights that resonated with consumers. The first layer business grew 4%, driven by both men's and women's. We tested photo-ready prints on Buck Smooth during the holidays, selling out quickly, and have expanded it with new prints and more inventory received in April for Father's Day.

We shipped the Father's Day three-pack to Costco as a test to increase our reach with our target consumer who shops at Costco. We're excited to see what opportunities this test enables moving forward. As I mentioned earlier, we tested a successful underwear trade-up event in April that was extremely well received and drove 120 basis points of traffic to stores for the quarter. Women's first layer grew 8%, serving as an accelerator for the overall franchise.

Success in women's first layer was driven by Armachillo, Buck Naked, and Lost Lake. Drivers with strategic significance include building out the bra business, delivering a 200% increase within Armachillo and representing 45% of that collection for her; and our continued focus on size inclusivity with the launch of Lost Lake Plus driving 25% of the swim collection for her in the first season. Our DuluthFlex Fire Hose collection grew 1% as our innovation in Fire Hose HD and Fire Hose Sweat Management pants delivered significant volume for the quarter. Excitingly, we held a Fire Hose HD try-on event in store, which resulted in 25% of the transactions, including a pair of Fire Hose HD pants.

The strength in our Women's Heirloom Garden collection continues, posting a 4% increase for the quarter, driven by overalls and prints. We continue to build awareness with our female consumer and saw a year-over-year increase in our women's-only buyers for the eighth straight quarter. The Heirloom bib overall consistently ranked as the No. 1 style this quarter, and our Show Us Your Bibs campaign was supported through social, retail, and print.

It's been tagged over 550,000 times across Meta and TikTok, with bib content seeing the highest engagement rate across our own social channels since the start of the campaign. In the latter half of Q4 last year, we expanded our quick-drying Dry on the Fly technology into tees and underwear across both men's and women's. Customers are responding favorably to the new fabrications, and these programs are off to a strong start, exceeding our expectations thus far. AKHG Fitness, with its successful launch in the latter half of Q4, is on track to add approximately 100 basis points of growth to the overall company sales this year.

In Q1, this new collection represented 26% of AKHG sales and will continue to be a growth driver as we expand the offering in outdoor recreational fitness. Successful prints and collabs drove buzz and full-price sales in Q1. Within Women's Heirloom bibs, our top 3 regular-priced prints were fur, gnomes, and daisy. We continued our beer collaboration with our men's BBQ shirt featuring Busch Light, which was the No.

1 choice, with twice the sell-through of the overall style. In summary, although our first quarter did not meet our internal expectations, we delivered several key wins. We took swift and appropriate near-term actions to improve the trajectory of the business. We are in the process of identifying and actioning opportunities to drive efficiencies across our operations.

And our foundational investments are paying off, setting the stage for long-term sustainable profitable growth. I remain proud of our team's unwavering dedication to operating with excellence, flexibility, and agility, always with our customers at the center of all that we do, celebrating a can-do spirit, enabling anyone who takes on life with their own two hands as our greater purpose. Now, I'll turn it over to Heena to discuss Q1 financials and our full year outlook. Heena.

Heena Agrawal -- Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Sam, and good morning. Let me start by reflecting on my first 90 days with the business. This is a resilient organization. The team has been resolute in taking on the challenge to future-proof the business.

I'm encouraged to see meaningful impact from investments in talent and infrastructure to enable the company to capture the next inflection point of growth. I'm impressed by this team that embodies the desire to excel, the dedication, and can-do spirit of the Duluth brand. Our strength span our brand, our unique and loyal consumer base, our innovative and superior product design, our cutting-edge and engaging storytelling, and the capabilities we have built through key hires, infrastructure, and technology. The opportunity and, in turn, the significant work ahead of us is to build on this progress.

First, to unlock the full profit potential of Duluth's current business. Next, to strategically deploy capital to unlock growth and white space opportunities. Let me first elaborate on unlocking the full profit potential of Duluth's current business. We are focused on three key areas of opportunity.

As Sam mentioned, first, an in-depth review of our real estate portfolio, strategy, and operating productivity. Second, embarking on phase 2 of our fulfillment center network footprint to maximize productivity and capacity. And third, leveraging the insights from a comprehensive benchmarking study to unlock structural gains in operating margin, working capital, and asset efficiency. As we get deeper into the work behind these three strategic work streams, we look forward to updating you on our progress and the potential current business unlock.

Our next lever is the strategic allocation of capital to drive growth in our current channels and capture white space opportunities. To drive growth in our current channels, we are focused on consumer acquisition and retention to traffic drivers to our stores and digital channels. Additionally, we continue to leverage our learnings from tests, for example, Costco, as we look to unlock white space opportunities. Recognizing there is much work ahead of us, I am excited to leverage my experience collaborating with our leadership and teams across the organization to unlock the full potential of our business.

Moving to our Q1 results. Today, we reported first quarter 2024 net sales of 116.7 million, adjusted EBITDA of 1.8 million, and an EPS loss of $0.24. Starting with the top line. Our Q1 2024 net sales were 116.7 million, down 5.7%, impacted by lower traffic and in-stock levels.

This quarter, sales benefited from the Father's Day order shipped to Costco worth 310 basis points. The women's business declined 3.3%, driven by softness in woven bottoms and No-Yank, partially offset by continued growth in the Heirloom Garden collection, the first layer business, and Dry on the Fly collection. Patterned bibs and accessories drove continued strength in the women's business. The men's apparel business declined 7.1% due to softness in Dry on the Fly bottoms, Longtail, and AKHG.

The decline in AKHG was largely driven by a low in-stock position on our No. 1 pants collection. Within men's, we saw strength in the DuluthFlex Fire Hose program, Double Flex denim, and Buck Naked. From a channel perspective, retail store sales declined 7% as a result of challenging traffic.

However, we continue to see healthy shopper conversion. Direct channels saw sales decline of 10%, driven by lower traffic and reduced in-stock levels. Mobile penetration of site visits continued to inch higher, up 100 basis points over last year. And mobile sales accounted for 55% of digital sales, reflecting an increase of 300 basis points over last year.

Moving to gross margin. For the first quarter of 2024, our gross margin contracted 20 basis points to 52.8% versus our expectation to see gross margin improvement starting in Q1. While new product costs came in better than expected, we are seeing a delay and impact to gross margin as we sell through older higher-cost inventory. Our AUR increased slightly versus last year, driven by a lower mix of clearance sales from better inventory life cycle management.

Given the better-than-expected product costing we are experiencing, we continue to have a line of sight to delivering full year gross margin expansion of approximately 200 basis points. Now on to SG&A. For the first quarter, SG&A increased by 0.6% to 70.6 million and deleveraged by 380 basis points to last year at 60.5% of sales. As guided in the prior call, we expect SG&A to increase, mainly driven by higher fixed costs and depreciation from strategic investments, partially offset by improvements in variable cost benefits being realized from these initiatives.

For the quarter, advertising expenses grew 4.9%, deleveraging by 110 basis points to 10.3% of sales as we continued to invest behind our brands and support new product innovation. Variable or selling expenses, which include outbound shipping costs, as well as labor across our contact center, fulfillment centers, and store fleet, continued to improve, leveraging by 130 basis points. We diversified our carrier base, lowering our outbound shipping costs starting mid-April, and continued to realize efficiencies from our Adairsville fulfillment center. Fixed expenses or general and administrative expenses increased 6.2%, deleveraging by 400 basis points, primarily from annualizing depreciation and fixed costs from strategic initiatives like the Adairsville investment initiated in Q3 of 2023.

Q1 net loss was 7.9 million, or minus $0.24 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of minus 3.9 million, or minus $0.12 per diluted share, last year. First quarter adjusted EBITDA was positive 1.8 million. Our balance sheet remains strong with liquidity of 195.8 million. We took on 11 million of outstanding debt on our line of credit as we accelerated inventory receipts in core items into April, and we ended the quarter with 6.8 million of cash and cash equivalents.

Inventory balance was down 6% or 8.5 million. Our inventory composition is healthy with 93% in current products and 7% in clearance, flat to prior year. Our capital expenditures were 4.3 million, versus 22.8 million in the prior year, primarily used to invest in strategic digital capabilities as per our IT road map. Now, turning to our outlook for fiscal year 2024.

We are updating our full year guidance to approximately 640 million in net sales, the low end of our previous range. This includes 60 basis points from Costco Father's Day shipment and 150 basis points of growth from the 53rd week. We expect the first half to be down mid to high single digits. We expect gross margin for the full year to be up approximately 200 basis points, driven by our sourcing and product development initiatives.

Gross margin will be flat in the first half and improve in the back half as we sell through older higher-cost inventory, reiterating the expectation of a further improvement in margin in the out-years as we continue to optimize our sourcing. We expect SG&A to deleverage by approximately 100 basis points. Advertising expenses are planned to be in line with sales growth at approximately 11% of sales. Variable or selling expenses will continue to leverage by over 100 basis points, driven by transportation savings from addition of carriers as of mid-April and continuing Adairsville efficiencies.

Fixed expenses or general and administrative expenses will increase in 2024, deleveraging by over 200 basis points, primarily from annualizing depreciation and fixed costs of strategic initiatives. With that, we are confirming the low end of our prior full year adjusted EBITDA guidance range of approximately 39 million and EPS of negative $0.22. This includes estimated diluted shares of approximately 33 million and a tax rate of 25%. Our capital expenditure spend is on track to be reduced by more than half to approximately 25 million, with the primary focus on our strategic technology road map.

In closing, we are focused on driving traffic and improved in-stock position, maximizing return from our foundational investments, and rightsizing our cost structure. Our capital expenditures are normalizing, and our liquidity remains strong. With that, we will open the call for questions.

Questions & Answers:

Operator

And, ladies and gentlemen, at this time, and showing no questions, I'd like to turn the floor back over to Sam for any closing remarks.

Sam Sato -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you again for joining this morning's call. I want to reiterate, our near-term focus is on improving results and unlocking the full potential of the current business. Although our first quarter did not meet internal expectations, we delivered several key wins. We took swift and appropriate near-term action to improve the trajectory of the business.

We're in the process of identifying and actioning opportunity to drive efficiencies across our operations. And our foundational investments are paying off, setting the stage for long-term sustainable profitable growth. Thanks again, and we'll speak to you again during our next quarter's call.

Operator

[Operator signoff]

Duration: 0 minutes

Call participants:

Nitza McKee -- Investor Relations

Sam Sato -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Heena Agrawal -- Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

More DLTH analysis

All earnings call transcripts

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.