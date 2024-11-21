Duketon Mining Reports Successful AGM Resolutions

Duketon Mining Ltd (AU:DKM) has released an update.

Duketon Mining Ltd announced that all resolutions proposed at their Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, indicating strong shareholder support and confidence in their current direction. Key resolutions included the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of director Heath Hellewell, reflecting ongoing stability in the company’s leadership. This positive outcome is likely to be well-received by investors tracking the company’s performance in the stock market.

